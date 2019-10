TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There was plenty on the line Saturday afternoon in Tyler as East Texas rivals TJC and Kilgore College met for the 2nd time this season.

The Apaches were playing for a spot in the postseason, while the Rangers were looking to secure the number-one seed.

Tyler jumped out in front 14-0, but this game would go into double overtime, and KC would come out on top, beating the Apaches 34-28.