Kilgore College beats TJC 49-17, secures top playoff spot

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 11:23 PM CDT

KILGORE - Regular season conference championship? Check

Homefield advantage in the upcoming playoffs? Check.

Season sweep of your biggest rival? Check.

The Kilgore College Rangers checked off all of the boxes, cruising to a 49-17 win over Tyler and celebrating homecoming by capturing the Southwest Junior College Football Conference's regular-season championship on Saturday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.

Kilgore (7-2, 5-2) will host Navarro (6-3, 4-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday to open the SWJCFC playoffs. Tyler ends its season with a 4-5, 3-4 record.

Much like the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season - a 42-10 Kilgore victory to open the season back on Aug. 25 in Lindale in a non-conference battle - this one was never in doubt.

For the rest of teh article click here.

Longview News-Journal


