Jason Witten is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 04: Tight end Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KETK) — The long-time Dallas Cowboys veteran will not be wearing the silver and blue this upcoming season.

Future hall of fame tight end Jason Witten has signed a one year deal worth $4.75 million, with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Witten came out of retirement to play for the Cowboys in 2019, and played in all 16 games, catching 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

He was drafted by Dallas in 2003 and has played the most games by any player as a member of the Cowboys.

During the 2018 season, Witten went to the broadcast booth with his talent as an analyst for ESPN.

