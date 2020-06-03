Jake Parker’s football journey from Whitehouse to Howard Payne

KETK – When Jake Parker lined up alongside Dylan Cantrell, with Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, it was hard to find a better show in East Texas, than the Whitehouse Wildcats.

“I mean it’s pretty cool to look back, there have been some good teams to come after us, and before, but we really put a mark on Whitehouse and made it fun to come watch those games,” said Parker.

Parker graduated from Whitehouse in 2014 and spent time playing at TJC and Texas Tech, before deciding to work in the oil field.

But right before the 2019 football season, Parker got the itch to play again, so he reached out to former Bishop Gorman head coach, Coby Gipson, who at the time was working for Howard Payne University in Brownwood.

“I gave him a call and asked him, do ya’ll have a spot for me or can ya’ll give me an opportunity and he said yeah sure, just come up for a visit next week, so I came up there and then just went from there,” said Parker.

Parker hadn’t played in two and a half years and now had two weeks to get ready for a full season.

But after his performance in 2019 as a Jacket, he has the opportunity to be a starting wideout, in 2020.

“Being away from the game for a while makes you really respect it that much more coming back to it and I was just lucky to get to strap on the pads another season,” said Parker.

“I expect him to be an All-American this year, at Howard Payne, and represent that program and more importantly get his college degree,” said Gipson. “He’ll have a story to tell for many years to come that will impact a new generation.”

The next chapter of his story will start in Brownwood, this fall.