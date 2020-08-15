Henderson prepares for a season of new faces and high expectations

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — As we continue to get ready for high school football in Rast Texas we turn our attention to one of the blue bloods in our area, the Henderson Lions, who will be featuring plenty of new faces this season but are still expected to be a factor in the district title race.

Head coach Phil Castles knows how important these early season practices can be, especially for a team that will feature three returning starters on defense and just one on offense.

Last year, the Lions went 3-2 in district and fell to the Midlothian Heritage in overtime in the first round of the playoffs.

This season, Henderson will have to find some answers early, as they look to gain some experience, before kicking off another year, where the spotlight is always on the red and blue.

“It’s a testament to the tradition here, and the people who have come before us, the high standards that they set, you know, we want to keep raising the bar we want high expectations and that’s a good thing, that’s a healthy thing,” said Castles. “Our kiddos, they want to step up to those expectations they don’t want to let down the generation that came before them or the generations that are coming after them it means something to them to play for Henderson.”

The Lions will start their 2020 campaign on the road, against the Liberty-Eylau Leopards on August 28th.