Hawkins native Derek Craft continues to rise in the Yankees farm system

TYLER, Texas (KETK) —

When you’re a minor league pitcher, changes of scenery are just part of life.

Over the course of his first full-season, Hawkins native Derek Craft played for three different teams but stayed focus on what doesn’t change, the game of baseball.

“Getting to meet new people new environments new atmospheres but still enjoying the game it’s the same at each level like I said just trying to enjoy it,” said Craft.

Craft now pitches for the Staten Island Yankees, and in 2019 was able to record 39 strikeouts as part of the back-half of the bullpen.

“Get a routine down, be able to kind of realize that you know I belong here and I can play here and just getting that out of the way really was a really great experience and I’m sure it will help me in the long run,” said Craft.

Craft says he’s ready to take the next step, looking forward to whenever he’ll finally get the call to the big leagues.

“In my mind, the roster is not set, whether it is or it’s not prior to me arriving there, in my mind if I can go there thinking the roster is not set,” said Craft. “I’ve got a chance to get as high as possible by the time the season starts and even throughout the course of this season just trying to keep working to get better every day and just see how high I can go.”

Because when you’re in the minors, you never know where the next conversation will take you.

“One moment one instance one phone call can really change your life and that’s what’s the beauty of this game it’s unlike any other just makes it fun and exciting keeps you on your toes,” said Craft.