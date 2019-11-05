Harmony prepares for third straight outright district title, despite injuries

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – It wasn’t the start Harmony was looking for, as they entered district play without a win.

“Yeah we came out thinking we were going to eat like we always do and we kind of got hit in the mouth a little bit,” said senior offensive lineman Shane Sewell. “But we recovered.”

“We had injuries at one of the worst times of the year,” said head coach Tim Russell. “Our non-district schedule is extremely tough the teams we were playing are tough.”

Junior running back Michael Everett had to nurse a broken ankle for six weeks, but when he returned, he added a boost to an already efficient Eagles offense.

“It’s just tough, there watching the guys get better at practice when you can’t get better and help encourage the team,” said Everett. “Then whenever you get back it’s just an indescribable feeling, it’s amazing.”

“He came back last week and had 350 or 60 yards in the first half,” said Russell. “Just played an outstanding game, and I’m just really proud for him.”

The Eagles have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons, and on Friday night when Grand Saline comes to town they’ll get a chance to get their third straight outright district championship and do it in front of their home crowd.

“We’ve done that a few years now, and we definitely take pride in that and this group doesn’t want to be the group that doesn’t do that,” said Russell.

In Harmony football, you might find injuries and setbacks, but also a dedication to one another.

“To give it all for the seniors, you know it means a lot to the seniors, of course, it means everything,” said Everett. “It’s their last game on this wonderful field it’s a feeling you can’t describe.”

“It comes down to this last game,” said Sewell. “It means everything and especially here at the Eagle Field it’s going to mean the world to all of us.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 on Friday night.