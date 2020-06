GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – Groveton ISD and Hughes Springs ISD have suspended summer workouts, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Both districts have suspended all summer workouts until Monday, July 13.

Groveton ISD says it is “strictly a precautionary measure to keep our student athletes and staff safe.”

This comes after several other districts have announced canceled workouts due to COVID-19 concerns and the rising amount of cases in Texas.