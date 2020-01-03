Friday Hoops Fever premieres tonight on KETK News at 10

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tonight we are tipping off our weekly East Texas basketball showcase with the debut of Friday Hoops Fever.

This sportscast will highlight all of our area hardwood athletes, boys and girls, on both the high school and collegiate levels.

This first showing will be an appetizer of what is come this season, as we take you to Wagstaff Gymnasium, as the undefeated TJC Apaches host their rivals from Lufkin, the Angelina College Roadrunners.

We will also have two marquee high school matchups as John Tyler takes on Pine Tree and Chapel Hill goes up against Cumberland Academy.

Be sure to follow us all season long, as we cover our East Texas teams, and be sure to tune in every Friday night for Friday Hoops Fever, during KETK News at 10.