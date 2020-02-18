Former Kilgore College running back is starting an East Texas 7-on-7 travel team

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Cornelius Shackelford, a former Kilgore College running back, who is looking to start an East Texas 7-on-7 travel league.

This coming Sunday, he will be holding tryouts at R.E.Saint John stadium in Kilgore, with kids 13 and up checking in at 2:30 in the afternoon, and the older athletes starting at around four.

Shackleford says his plan is to not work against our area schools, but instead work with them to give more athletes a chance to hone their skills, as well as be able to compete all across the state, and even the country.

“I want to minimize the amount of kids that get left behind and are not getting the opportunity to further their education and maximize their talents,” said Shackelford. “So this is what this is about just creating more opportunities and really hoping we can just be a service and continue to add value and continue to further each generation better than the last.”

Athletes who wish to try out this weekend will need to register online here.