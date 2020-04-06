Former Gilmer Buckeye, Morgan Lusty, injured in swimming pool accident

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Morgan Lusty was a stand out wide receiver and free safety for the Gilmer Buckeyes and became an ETBU Tiger in 2019.

But this past Thursday, he was involved in a serious swimming pool accident.

Lusty has been paralyzed due to the accident, and recently had surgery.

He is currently in a Longview hospital, but they are looking to move him to Dallas or Houston.

A fundraising page has been set up, to help his family during the hospital stay.

HomeTown Graphics & More is also planning on selling t-shirts to raise money for the family.

