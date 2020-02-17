FCA Heart of a Champion continues to grow in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This will be the tenth year East Texas will host the heart of a champion all-star event, and year after year it continues to grow.

Along with football, cheer, baseball and softball, this season, there will also be boys and girls soccer games.

On Sunday afternoon, all the athletes made their way to First Baptist Church in Tyler, to get registered and learn about what their schedules will be in the coming months.

The soccer games will be on June 5th at Grace Community School, the baseball and softball games will also be played on the fifth at UT Tyler.

The football game will be on June 6th at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

This is an opportunity for all of the high school seniors, to get one more chance to represent their schools and communities in the sports they love.