FCA baseball and softball all-star games moved to Whitehouse due to weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 2019 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of Champion baseball and softball games have been moved from UT Tyler to Whitehouse High School, due to inclement weather.

The games are still scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night, but now will be played on the turf fields at the Whitehouse Baseball and Softball Complex, which is located right behind the high school.

The Heart of a Champion football game is still scheduled to be played at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.