Family announces passing of legendary high school football coach Dickey Meeks

EAST TEXAS (KETK) A legend in the coaching world for East Texas has died.

According to family members, Dickey Meeks passed away Monday, but did not share any other details.

Meeks has coached in schools all across East Texas, including: Mount Vernon, Chapel Hill, Henderson, Pine Tree, and Pittsburg. Meeks spent time in Louisiana, before moving to Texas.

Spending 42 years as a high school football coach, 37 of those were as a head coach. He won state championships at Chapel Hill (1989) over A&M Consolidated and Henderson (2010) over Chapel Hill.

He made his retirement official back in 2016, during his second tenure at Mount Vernon.

In January of 2017, Meeks was waiting on a new heart, after contracting Rheumatic Fever at the age of 10, which caused damage to his heart. He was able to receive a heart transplant.

In 2013, Meeks underwent double-heart valve replacement surgery, leading to his first stint in retirement, but came back for a second tenure in Mount Vernon.