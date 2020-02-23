Elkhart holds homecoming parade for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

ELKHART, Texas (KETK) — While most of the attention from this year’s Super Bowl was focused on Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, he wasn’t the only East Texan on the field in Miami.

On Saturday in Elkhart, the community honored their own hometown hero, Jeffery Wilson Junior.

The city held a parade to honor Wilson, who is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilson was able to make a catch during super bowl 54, and over the course of the season, he scored four touchdowns.

His team didn’t win the game, but that did not stop Elkhart from showing their support, and Wilson says it’s this community that has made him into the person he is today.

Just like Whitehouse with Mahomes, Elkhart named February 2nd, jeff Wilson Junior day.