East Texas UIL and TAPPS athletic directors prepare to open campuses for summer workouts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On April 17th, both the UIL and TAPPS, canceled the remainder of the spring athletic seasons, putting an abrupt end to senior student-athletes high school careers, across the state.

“This has been one of the toughest things because I guess the expectancy of it all,” said Whitehouse baseball coach Greg Branch. “You didn’t have time to prepare for it.”

But in the past few days, both organizations announced schools can open up summer workouts in June, although there will be restrictions

“We’re just waiting, we’re sitting on go, to see when we can go full speed,” said Brook Hill athletic director Wally Dawkins.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m excited to look at the rules, and figure out how we can work within the guidelines they’ve given us, and be able to get these coaches and these kids back together working together,” said Whitehouse athletic director Adam Cook.

None of the workouts can take place indoors, and athletes will only be allowed to exercise in groups of four, spread out across the field.

Since the shutdown, athletes have been finding new ways to stay in shape at home, but organized offseason workouts are the best way to get ready for august.

“We try to work our kids out all summer, as I know a lot of schools do, so when the fall season starts we’re ready, this year it’s going to be difficult,” said Dawkins.

“You’ve got to develop that team chemistry, you’ve got to be together and that’s why we as a society love athletics and love sports,” said Cook.

We’re in the early stages, with more changes to come, but it’s the first sign, in what could bring high school athletics back to Texas.

“We don’t know the rules, we don’t know any of that, but man what a great sign for us to be able to start planning for that, and we’re excited about that first step,” said Cook.

TAPPS schools will be allowed to hold workouts starting on June 1st, while UIL schools will be able to come back on June 8th.

