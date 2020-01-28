East Texas basketball coach influenced by Kobe Bryant

TYLER, Texas (KEKT) – The legendary Kobe Bryant left an impact on many throughout East Texas, including one Tyler coach that passes on that influence to others.

Bishop Gorman’s head basketball coach, Kevin Murray, explained why he wore a Kobe Bryant jersey to his college signing day back in 2007.

“Kobe inspired me whatever I wanted to do, to go my hardest,” said Murray.

Murray went on to play at Clarendon College after graduating from Fort Worth Brewer then finished his basketball career at UT Tyler.

He says the work ethic and tenacity that he learned from Kobe is what he passed on to his players today.

“That’s what he did,” said Murray. “Everything he did he put his life and soul in it.”