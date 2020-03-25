East Texas archer is disappointed by not deterred by Olympics being postponed

(KETK) — East Texas archer, Mackenzie Brown, is currently practicing in California, getting ready for a shot at the Olympics, which will now have to wait.

Brown, a Flint native, was in second place in recurve archery on Team USA of the first of March, and her upcoming rounds had been rescheduled.

The East Texan was the only female archer on team USA to qualify for the Rio games back in 2016 and has been determined to may it back on the world’s stage.

She says while the decision hurts, she understands it’s the best course of action in keeping everyone involved with the Olympics safe.

So instead of focusing on the disappointment, she instead looks forward to using this extra time to become even more proficient, in the sports she loves.

“My commitment to the Olympics is not going to change, I am still going to be focused on going to Tokyo for the Olympic games, I’m still focused on going to Tokyo and winning an Olympic medal so as far as my commitment goes it’s not going to change,” said Brown. “I’m not going to give up, I’m not going to stop training, not going to stop getting ready for the games so definitely appreciate the support and look forward to representing East Texas at the Olympic games next year.”