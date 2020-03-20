East Texas all-star basketball athletes recognized despite cancellation of games

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Despite the cancellation of the all-star basketball games, Azalea Orthopedics still recognizes outstanding athletes in the East Texas region.

The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Games are canceled following the national guidelines set by the CDC to postpone all gatherings of 10 or more people due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The annual event, sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics, allows East Texas High School seniors an opportunity to showcase their talent for colleges and hometown fans. The proceeds benefit the Bethesda Health Clinic.



“We are in the midst of challenging times, and unfortunately, this pandemic has deprived many high school seniors the opportunity to finish out a normal school year. The Class of 2020 has a number of talented athletes and coaches who deserve recognition for their accomplishments throughout the year. We feel it is necessary to highlight these individuals, and we are happy to share something positive with East Texans,” says Anthony Brooks, CEO of Azalea Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

We want to thank our players, coaches, and the East Texas community for the continued support of the Azalea All-Star games. We look forward to next year’s games.

Girls- West Team

Coach: Tommy Cross, Martins Mill

Sabria Dean, Mineola

Shkera Thompson, Malakoff

Erin Berry, Bullard

Kenzie Cross, Martins Mill

Olivia Norrell, Canton

Tamia Tucker, Jacksonville

Kalessia Anderson, Jacksonville

Madeline Perkins, All-Saints

Tabitha Parker, Edgewood

Meeyah Davis, Teague

Girls- East Team

Coach: Ross Barber, Robert E. Lee

Jaclyn Garrett, Daingerfield

Meshia Shed, Longview

Aaliyah Morgan, Tyler Lee

Alyssia Thorne, Tyler Lee

Jerkasia Anthony, Henderson

Mickinzi Cantrell, Sabine

Zamoria McGrue, Carthage

Airikah Pippins, Big Sandy

Hannah Hawkins, Nacogdoches

Tyler Green, Pittsburgh

Boys – West Team

Coach: Dean Knuckolls, La Poynor

Logan Francis, All-Saints

Carlos Quitman, Neches

Jacob Koeshall, Lindale

Trey McPherson, Edgewood

Cooper Smith, Canton

Jace Reid, Quitman

Jerimiah Sargent, Oakwood

Enoch Falade, Palestine

Gage Wehrmann, Brownsboro

Isaac Jackson, La Poyner

Boys – East Team

Coach: Akimba “AJ” Johnson, Chapel Hill

Casey Mudoh, Spring Hill

Carson Daniels, Union Grove

Markell Washington, Henderson

Miles Minnick, TK Gorman

Jamal Jones, Robert E. Lee

Phillip Washington, Longview

Joshua Shipman, Big Sandy

Chance King, Chapel Hill

Nana Antwi-Bonsiako, Nacogdoches

Deonte Jackson, Nacogdoches

Meanwhile, the second-ever Hoops for Autism East Texas all-star basketball games are still presently scheduled for Saturday April 4th at Spring Hill High School.

KETK Sports Director Mike Alzamora spoke with Lady Panthers head coach Dee Lewis, who says they will postpone them if necessary. But they have every intention of having this event take place at some point in the future.

Last year, Coach Lewis’ idea, and vision raised over $10,000 for The Autism Treatment Center in Dallas.

In the meantime, the Scouting Report all-star games scheduled for April 18th at Rains High School in Emory have been postponed, but not canceled.