East Texas all-star basketball athletes recognized despite cancellation of games

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Despite the cancellation of the all-star basketball games, Azalea Orthopedics still recognizes outstanding athletes in the East Texas region.
The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Games are canceled following the national guidelines set by the CDC to postpone all gatherings of 10 or more people due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The annual event, sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics, allows East Texas High School seniors an opportunity to showcase their talent for colleges and hometown fans. The proceeds benefit the Bethesda Health Clinic.
“We are in the midst of challenging times, and unfortunately, this pandemic has deprived many high school seniors the opportunity to finish out a normal school year. The Class of 2020 has a number of talented athletes and coaches who deserve recognition for their accomplishments throughout the year. We feel it is necessary to highlight these individuals, and we are happy to share something positive with East Texans,” says Anthony Brooks, CEO of Azalea Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
We want to thank our players, coaches, and the East Texas community for the continued support of the Azalea All-Star games. We look forward to next year’s games.
Girls- West Team
Coach: Tommy Cross, Martins Mill
- Sabria Dean, Mineola
- Shkera Thompson, Malakoff
- Erin Berry, Bullard
- Kenzie Cross, Martins Mill
- Olivia Norrell, Canton
- Tamia Tucker, Jacksonville
- Kalessia Anderson, Jacksonville
- Madeline Perkins, All-Saints
- Tabitha Parker, Edgewood
- Meeyah Davis, Teague
Girls- East Team
Coach: Ross Barber, Robert E. Lee
- Jaclyn Garrett, Daingerfield
- Meshia Shed, Longview
- Aaliyah Morgan, Tyler Lee
- Alyssia Thorne, Tyler Lee
- Jerkasia Anthony, Henderson
- Mickinzi Cantrell, Sabine
- Zamoria McGrue, Carthage
- Airikah Pippins, Big Sandy
- Hannah Hawkins, Nacogdoches
- Tyler Green, Pittsburgh
Boys – West Team
Coach: Dean Knuckolls, La Poynor
- Logan Francis, All-Saints
- Carlos Quitman, Neches
- Jacob Koeshall, Lindale
- Trey McPherson, Edgewood
- Cooper Smith, Canton
- Jace Reid, Quitman
- Jerimiah Sargent, Oakwood
- Enoch Falade, Palestine
- Gage Wehrmann, Brownsboro
- Isaac Jackson, La Poyner
Boys – East Team
Coach: Akimba “AJ” Johnson, Chapel Hill
- Casey Mudoh, Spring Hill
- Carson Daniels, Union Grove
- Markell Washington, Henderson
- Miles Minnick, TK Gorman
- Jamal Jones, Robert E. Lee
- Phillip Washington, Longview
- Joshua Shipman, Big Sandy
- Chance King, Chapel Hill
- Nana Antwi-Bonsiako, Nacogdoches
- Deonte Jackson, Nacogdoches
Meanwhile, the second-ever Hoops for Autism East Texas all-star basketball games are still presently scheduled for Saturday April 4th at Spring Hill High School.
KETK Sports Director Mike Alzamora spoke with Lady Panthers head coach Dee Lewis, who says they will postpone them if necessary. But they have every intention of having this event take place at some point in the future.
Last year, Coach Lewis’ idea, and vision raised over $10,000 for The Autism Treatment Center in Dallas.
In the meantime, the Scouting Report all-star games scheduled for April 18th at Rains High School in Emory have been postponed, but not canceled.