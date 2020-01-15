J’Kaylin Dobbins wins the 7th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – J’Kaylin Dobbins was announced as the 2019 winner of the Early Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The annual award recognizes the best offensive player in Division I football for the past year who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.

Five players have been named finalists for the award. They are:

Charlie Brewer, QB, Baylor, Jr. – Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) Big-12

Shane Buechele, QB, SMU, Jr.-GT – Arlington, TX (Lamar HS) American Athletic Conference

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State, Junior – La Grange, TX (La Grange HS) Big Ten

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma, Sr. – Houston, TX (Channelview HS) Big 12

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma, Jr. – Richmond, TX (Foster HS) Big 12

“I’m honored to present the award to J.K. Dobbins,” Earl Campbell said. “All of these players had an amazing season. They all deserved their place as a finalist.”

J.K. Dobbins ranks fourth in the nation with 1,829 yards rushing and sixth with 20 touchdowns. He has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games and rushed for 100 or more yards in nine of 13 games. Dobbins ranks second all-time in rushing at Ohio State with 4,285 yards. He was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Dobbins, who announced December 30 via his twitter account that he would forego his senior season and make himself eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft, departs Ohio State firmly established as one of the great running backs and players in school history. The first Ohio State player ever to rush for 1,000 or more yards as a freshman, sophomore, and junior, Dobbins finishes as the school’s second-leading rusher all-time with 4,459 yards, with the great Archie Griffin and his 5,589 yards the only player ahead of him.

This is the seventh year for the award. Previous finalists and winners are listed below.

2013 Finalists

Jace Amaro, Texas Tech, Tight End, Junior – San Antonio, TX (MacArthur HS)

Mike Evans, Texas A&M, Wide Receiver, Sophomore – Galveston, TX (Ball HS)

James Franklin, Missouri, Quarterback, Senior – Corinth, TX (Lake Dallas, HS)

Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, Quarterback, Sophomore – Kerrville, TX (Tivy HS)

*Bryce Petty, Baylor, Quarterback, Junior – Midlothian, HS (Midlothian HS)

2014 Finalists

Jay Ajayi, RB, Boise State, Junior – Plano, Texas (Frisco Liberty HS)

J. T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State, RS Freshman – Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider HS)

*Trevone Boykin, QB, TCU, Junior – Dallas, Texas (West Mesquite HS)

Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma, Freshman – Pflugerville, Texas (Hendrickson HS)

Bryce Petty, QB, Baylor, Senior – Midlothian, Texas (Midlothian HS)

2015 Finalists

Trevone Boykin, TCU, QB, Senior – Dallas, Texas (West Mesquite HS)

Corey Coleman, Baylor, WR, Junior – Richardson, Texas (Pearce HS)

Josh Doctson, TCU, WR, Senior – Mansfield, Texas (Legacy HS)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)

*Greg Ward, Jr., Houston, QB, Junior – Tyler, Texas (John Tyler HS)

2016 Finalists

*D’Onta Foreman, Texas, RB, Junior – Texas City, TX (Texas City HS)

Jalen Hurts, Alabama, QB, Freshman – Channelview, TX (Channelview HS)

Patrick Mahomes, II, Texas Tech, QB, Junior – Whitehouse, TX (Whitehouse HS)

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)

Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma, WR, Senior – Cameron, TX (Cameron Yoe HS)

2017 Finalists

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, QB, Graduate – Wichita Falls, TX (Rider HS)

Ronald Jones, II, USC, TB, Junior – McKinney, TX (McKinney North HS)

*Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Senior – Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS)

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn, QB, Sophomore – Stephenville, TX (Stephenville HS)

James Washington, Oklahoma State, WR, Senior – Stamford, TX (Stamford HS)

2018 Finalists

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, RB, Sophomore – Wylie, TX (Wylie East HS) – Pac-12

D’Eriq King, Houston, QB, Junior – Manvel, TX (Manvel HS) – American Athletic Conf.

Greg Little, Ole Miss, OL, Junior – Allen, TX (Allen HS) – SEC

*Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Junior – Allen, TX (Allen HS) – Big 12

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, WR, Sophomore – Ft. Worth, TX (South Hills HS) – Big 12

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M, RB, Junior – Houston, TX (C.E. King HS) – SEC

*Denotes winner

