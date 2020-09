MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Josh McCown #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Jacksonville native Josh McCown will still be part of the NFL this season, after the Philadelphia Eagles signed him to their practice squad.

McCown, who is 41 years old, will be the oldest players ever to be on an NFL practice squad.

According to reports, McCown will still live in Texas but will stay in shape, and if Philadelphia needs him for an emergency situation, he’ll be ready.