Comeaux’s big day leads SFA Lumberjacks past Lamar in Beaumont, 70-62

BEAUMONT, Texas — John Comeaux scored 18 points in his hometown, helping to lead SFA men’s basketball past Lamar University inside the Montagne Center on Saturday. SFA’s overall record moved to 17-3 and conference record improved to 8-1 with the victory.

Comeauz was one of three Lumberjacks to score in double figures, joined by Kevon Harris (15 points) and Roti Ware (12 points). Gavin Kensmil notched eight points and nine rebounds, while Calvin Solomon hauled down 11 rebounds.



Lamar got off to a strong start in the opening half, building up a lead as big as seven points on the strength of accurate shooting early on. The ‘Jacks kept chipping away, however, and would trim the lead to 32-31 heading into the halftime break.

INSIDE THE BOX

» The Lumberjacks converted on 44.4 percent of attempt from the floor (24-54) and 50 percent (6-12) from beyond the arc.

» SFA’s defense caused some headaches for the Cardinals, leading to 22 turnovers on the day, which the ‘Jacks turned into 19 points.

» The Lumberjacks outscored Lamar 11-3 during the final 4:13 of play, including forcing five Lamar turnovers and two missed shots during that span.

» SFA won the rebounding battle, led by Solomon’s 11 boards and Kensmil’s nine.

GAME SUMMARY

After scoring the game’s first four points, Lamar would continue to build up a sizeable early lead, taking a 17-9 lead with 11:08 remaining in the first half. Free throws by Harris would tie the game up at 25 apiece with three minutes left to go in the half, and Lamar would end the half with a bucket to cut off a 6-0 Lumberjack run, taking a 32-31 lead into the intermission.

Lamar would have another strong start to the second half of play, building up a six-point lead with 14:25 left to play in the contest. The two teams played back-and-forth basketball for the next ten minutes of the second half, with neither team opening up more than a five-point lead during that span. It was a late surge by SFA in the final four minutes of play that would seal the game in decisive fashion, during which they kept Lamar nearly scoreless and outscored the hosts 11-3.

NEXT UP

The Lumberjacks are back in action on Wednesday in Nacogdoches, when they’ll take on Abilene Christian in a midweek SLC doubleheader with the women’s team. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.