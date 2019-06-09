Colby Carthel’s first SFA football camp attracts hundreds of athletes to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Former Texas A&M Commerce head coach, Colby Carthel, is getting ready to start his first season at SFA, as the head coach of the Lumberjacks.

On Saturday, hundreds of athletes descended on Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, for the first ever, #beasttexas Football Showcase.

This was a chance for these football players to not only get better in the off-season, but also get to perform in front of scouts from more than 35 college programs, including former Gilmer Buckeyes head coach, Jeff Traylor, who is now the associate head coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Both Traylor and Carthel understand what kind of talent there is in this area, and to have this kind of turn-out, in the first year, speaks to the kind of passion and dedication you can find in the Pineywoods for football.