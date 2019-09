KILGORE, Texas (KETK — We’ve got a shakeup in the SWJCFC the Cisco College Wranglers went into Kilgore and knocked off the Rangers 38-23.

Kilgore College was undefeated and ranked number two in the country before this matchup.

K.C. will look to bounce back next week when they go on the road to take on Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.