East Texan Burch Smith doesn’t take his chance with the Athletics for granted

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – It’s hard enough trying to get ready to face big-league hitters, it even tougher when that preparation takes place during a worldwide pandemic.

“It hadn’t been easy but, you know, that’s what you’ve got to do, adapt, make the best, if you can, of every situation,” said Burch Smith.

The former Tyler Lee Red Raider looks to be on the mound for the Oakland Athletics for this 60-game regular season, an opportunity he doesn’t take lightly.

“Definitely excited to get back and just play again you know whenever you have a chance to play for a major league team,” said Smith. “I can’t ask for anything else so I’m just ready to get back and get going.”

Smith was drafted by the San Diego padres in 2011, but in 2015, while part of the Tampa Bay Rays organization, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery, and would see three years go by before he was back on a major league field.

“Going through all that, I just learned not to take anything for granted so every day that I’m on the baseball field with my teammates, you know, a chance to compete and win a game,” said Smith.

This season will pose new challenges, namely playing baseball, while COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

But for this East Texan, he trusts the MLB will make this year as safe as possible.

“I’m not too concerned, I think they are going to do a good job of putting us in a good position to stay healthy and just let us compete and play the best that we can,” said Smith.

This is yet another major league opportunity for Smith, and no matter what’s going on the in world, he plans on making the most of his time on the mound.

