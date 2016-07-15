Bullard TE, Major Tennison, decommits from Texas

Bullard tight end, Major Tennison, has opened up his recruiting, after decommitting from Charlie Strong and the Texas Longhorns.

Friday, the 6’6″, 245lb. Tennison posted on his Twitter account, he would no longer be going to the school he grew up rooting for.

Watch the video to see Sports Director Mike Alzamora’s story.

He wrote, “Unfortunately, I feel that UT is no longer the best place for me to become the best player I can be.”

During the past few months, he has visited LSU, Oregon and Georgia, but has another trip to Alabama lined up for next Thursday according to reports.

Tennison, listed as the eighth best tight end prospect nationally caught 27 passes for 603 yards and eight touchdowns last season as a junior.