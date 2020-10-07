Bullard pulls out 3-1 victory over Henderson on senior night

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The No. 18 Bullard Lady Panthers continued their dominant season Tuesday.

Celebrating senior night for five young ladies Kyleigh Thornhill, Korleigh duBose, Keili Richmond, Libby Eitel, and Claire Cannon, Bullard defeated Henderson three sets to one (25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-7).

Richmond led the Lady Panthers with 18 kills, while junior middle blocker Emily Bochow added 12.

Coach Cristy O’Bannon’s squad improves 15-3 on the season, and 7-1 in District 16-4A.

The Lady Panthers remain just one game behind undefeated and No. 2-ranked Lindale for the district lead with five matches left in the regular season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.