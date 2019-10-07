Trevion Sneed: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week

KETK – Mineola Yellow Jackets junior running back and defensive end Trevion Sneed has an impressive resume both on and off the field.

The standout two-way player has FBS division one college scholarship offers from SMU, and Louisiana-Lafayette.

Sneed was District 8-3A Division 1’s defensive MVP, and a second team all-state selection as a sophomore last season. He created havoc for opposing offenses with six sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

But the 6’1″, 220 lb., bruiser also gives headaches to many defensive coordinators. In 2018, he averaged 7.4 yards a carry as he rushed for 1,613 yards and 16 touchdowns.

sneed is just as impressive outside the gridiron. He volunteers at the McFarland Center in Mineola mentoring area youth, in the Readers to Leaders program reading to elementary school children.

He also spends time with local elderly residents at area nursing homes, and has helped out at First United Methodist Church’s annual pumpkin festival.

Congratulations to Trevion, our Christus Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week.

