Jamal Ligon: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week

We’re happy to recognize Tyler Lee’s do it all senior football player Jamal Ligon as our Christus Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week.

Ligon plays tight end on offense, and defensive end on defense for Lee who just knocked off cross-town rival John Tyler 34-7 Saturday.

In 2018, Ligon was named the District 11-6A Utility Player of the Year. Offensively, he had 15 receptions for 135 yds, and two touchdowns. Defensively, he finished with 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 22 QB pressures, and seven sacks.

Ligon is verbally committed to the University of North Texas. But as a standout in the classroom he also has multiple Ivy League Offers.

Off the field, Jamal reads to elementary school classes, is a Special Olympics field day volunteer. He’s helpeed with Habitat for Humanity home clean up, as well as the DQ Miracle Treats Day Fundraiser.

Watch the video to see the story.

Congratulations to Jamal Ligon, our Christus Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week.