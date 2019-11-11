Eligia Carter: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week

KETK – He’s given defensive coordinators all kinds of headaches since busted onto the scene in 2018.

Gladewater’s Eligia Carter is considered as one of the top running backs in East Texas, but has shown his versatility this season.

Carter has been huge for Gladewater in the secondary, and has been used a lot more as a receiver coming out of the backfield. So far, he has rushed for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But last year as a sophomore, he was the leading rusher in East Texas with 2,613 yards and 26 touchdowns, winning a number of post-season award, including being named to the 3A all-state first team.

Congratulations to Eligia, our Christus Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Athlete of the week.

