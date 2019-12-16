D.J. White: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All Saints receiver and defensive back D.J. White became a dynamic member of the Trojans football team this fall.

White caught 40 passes for 727 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran the ball 11 times for another 140 yards and two more scores.

Defensively he had five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

He also terrified folks on special teams as he averaged over 25 yards per kickoff return, and also took one of those to paydirt.

White also plays basketball for All Saints and runs track.

Last spring, he placed fourth in the TAPPS state meet in the long jump.

After high school, D.J. plans to attend college and major in law enforcement.

Congratulations to D.J., our Christus Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Athlete of the Week.

Watch the video to see the story and D.J. presented with his award.