At 7-0, Hawkins off to its best start since 1989

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – A lot has changed on the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and State Highway 14.

With a 7-0 mark so far, the 2020 Hawks have already accomplished more than any other Hawkins team has in a decade, having already secured their first winning season since 2010.

So what has helped turn this program around.

“Really the mind set and the attitude of the players. Instead of just trying to win, we were wanting to win more than losing. We just didn’t want to lose,” said fourth-year Hawks starting quarterback Zach Conde.

“For these kids to have that opportunity, and hadn’t been around in Hawkins, we hadn’t had that opportunity in a long long time. So I’m proud of those kids. I am proud for our community,” said fourth-year Hawkins head coach Scott Evans.

He believes his bunch began to turn the corner at the start of district play last season, when after going 0-5 in non-district, they won three straight to open league play, then hung tough in a shoot-out with a very good Normangee team in the first round of the playoffs.

“Being able to do that last year, really started the season for us this year,” stressed Evans.

No longer made up of many freshman and sophomore starters, Hawkins’ defense is playing with a chip on their shoulder, surrendering less than ten points a game, and having already pitched two shut-outs.

“There’s a lot of pride in not letting the other team score. And if they can’t score, like I said they can’t lose,” said Conde.

And it’s a similar sentiment with their offensive line, which is helping the Hawks average 41 points a game.

“Our line has came a long way since last year, cuz this year they are just dominating everybody in their path,” said Hawkins sophomore fullback and middle linebacker Braden Adams.

And when you mix this new attitude and experience, Hawkins has an opportunity to win its first outright district championship since 1991.

“Our first goal obviously is to make the playoffs, and our second one is to win the district championship. And so we’re really focused in on that,” Evans explained.

“It’s a lot of confidence but we can’t overlook anybody. We know that the teams are gonna give us their best because they want to knock us off,” Conde added.

Hawkins hosts Frankston Friday as it continues District 9-2A Division 1 play. Currently 3-0 in league action, the Hawks clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

