ASC Cancels Competition for Remainder of Spring

Local Sports

by: American Southwest Conference

Posted: / Updated:

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced Friday the Council of Presidents has chosen to immediately cancel all conference athletics competition and championship events for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
 
The cancellation includes all spring ASC competitions and championships in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
 
Each ASC institution will make independent decisions regarding spring non-conference competition and practices as well as non-traditional spring segment practices and permissible competition in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

