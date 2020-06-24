Arp football’s youth makes summer workouts even more paramount for the Tigers

High school athletes may have never been more excited to get back to summer workouts, than here in 2020.

“Obviously we’re all excited to get back out here, I mean during coronavirus we put on a couple pounds, I did too myself,” said Arp junior corner David Barocio. “I’m just glad to be back out here working out being back with my friends seeing them.”

But modifying those workouts during the coronavirus is still a work in progress for athletic programs across the state.

“I don’t know if you’ll ever learn this you know, to be honest with you,” said Arp athletic director and head football coach, Dale Irwin. “Our kids have done a great job of social distancing and cleaning up their equipment between each lift so, they’ve learned a lot about hygiene and so have we.”

Beyond getting in shape for the season, for Arp football, this time is invaluable for a group that will be junior heavy heading into the fall.

“We’ve got to have this time, if we go into August and we get shut down again we’re going to have to reboot or restart or something, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said Irwin.

So Irwin is looking to find out now, who this team will be able to count on in 2020.

“Learning to be a leader as a junior, we only two or three seniors, they expect me to be a leader on the team,” said running back and inside linebacker Kadaylon Williams.

“I’m just a junior, and I’ve got freshmen looking up at me, 8th graders looking up at me at corner, it’s pretty important for the team overall,” said Barocio.

“It’s been pretty good, it’s just, even though all this COVID stuff, we have to keep our distance and still work at the same time and trying to form a team,” said junior wideout and corner Michael McKelvey.

A team, that while young, will look to rebuild this Tigers program, even amidst adversities, outside of their control.