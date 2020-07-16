Arp coach Dale Irwin tests positive for coronavirus, workouts suspended

ARP, Texas (KETK) – “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Arp’s 18th year head football coach Dale Irwin.

The longtime successful Tigers athletic director is in a battle with COVID-19.

Irwin tells KETK that he tested positive for the Coronavirus Sunday, and his symptoms began to worsen Tuesday.

Arp ISD has suspended all its summer strength and conditioning workouts until further notice, and all student-athletes’ families have been contacted, and made aware of Irwin’s diagnosis.

Irwin had not been at the school since July 1 when the Tigers shut down workouts for the Fourth of July holiday, and remained off for the following week (A week that Arp athletes traditionally have off every summer).

The Tigers resumed training Tuesday without Irwin who is quarantined at home. But out of precaution, they decided to halt the workouts for the time being.

Irwin has received lots of well wishes on social media. But he stresses to take the virus seriously, and take all possible precautions.

He believes he will be able to make a full recovery.

Arp, as the many other Texas high school football teams are scheduled to begin fall camp on Monday Aug. 3.