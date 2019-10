TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was good to be back home Saturday night for Tyler Junior College, as the Apaches beat Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 26-20, bouncing back from a tough road loss against New Mexico Military Institute the past weekend.

The defenses shined most of the night, but in the 4th quarter, Tyler was able to score 16 points on the board and beat the Norsemen.

Tyler will be back on the road next week when they travel to Cisco College to face the Wranglers on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.