All Saints postpones Friday’s football game with Arlington Grace Prep

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The All Saints Trojans home football opener against Arlington Grace Prep won’t be taking place Friday.

Grace Prep posted on their school’s website that the contest has been postponed.

Instead of traveling to Tyler to face the Trojans, the Lions state that they will play at Bishop Dunne in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

All Saints Episcopal director of athletics Eddie Francis said Wednesday they would soon comment about the school’s upcoming football games.

However, All Saints has yet to address the postponement.

In addition, All Saints had its contest last week at Dallas Covenant canceled.

The Trojans opened the 2020 season with a 28-6 win at Mount Enterprise on Sept. 25.