2018 RBC Pro Challenge starts Sunday in Tyler

TYLER (October 23, 2018) -- Tournament Director Matthew Coerver has announced the initial Wild Cards for the 2018 RBC Pro Challenge presented by Oak Creek, an $80K USTA Pro Circuit event. 16 year old Caty McNally(Cincinnati, OH) has been awarded a main draw singles wild card, while Tamara Arnold(SUI), Anais Defossez(BEL) and Vladica Babic(MON) have earned qualifying singles wild cards.

McNally has been ranked as high as no. 675 in the world while only playing a limited number of pro events. She has enjoyed a stellar junior career including a runner up finish in singles at the French Open as well as doubles titles at the U.S. Open and French Open in 2018. She was ranked as high as no. 7 in the world junior rankings. She joins fellow American teens Claire Liu, Ashley Kratzer and Whitney Osuigwe in a main draw full of promising young talents.

"I've known Caty for many years and not only is she clearly talented, but she’s an extremely hard working and driven young player," said Matthew Coerver, Tournament Director. “She is deserving of this opportunity, and we’re excited to see so many young American women competing in our tournament.”

Babic, 22, earned a singles qualifying spot by winning last week’s Wild Card Tournament presented by eighty8 realty. Arnold, 19, plays at Tyler Junior College and is currently ranked #1 in the nation. Defossez, 18, trains with high performance Cliff Drysdale Tennis professionals at Weston Tennis Center. The American team of Sara Castellano and Holly Verner also earned a doubles main draw wild card after winning the Wild Card Tournament presented by eighty8 realty, including a thrilling 9-8(5) win in the doubles final.

The 2nd annual RBC Pro Challenge will begin Sunday, October 28th and run through until Sunday, November 4th.