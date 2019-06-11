Local college basketball players helping each other out this summer

TYLER, TX (KETK) - It's summertime in East Texas, but that means preparation is still ongoing for the basketball season just a little more than five months away.

College players from around the area are gathering at All Saints this summer for healthy competition to get them ready for the 2020 campaign.

That includes several ETBU players, such as former John Tyler standout Jacob Owens-Bush, Hallsville's Nolan Johnson, and Lindale sharpshooter Jordan Gray.

Also playing is Sean Phillips, a star for St. Edward's down in Austin since his freshman year.

"Getting to play against the guys you've been keeping up with, and played against in high school, Aston, and Sean, and everybody. You know, it's great after watching them play the whole year," said Gray.

"Aston had a great year, Sean had a great year. It's fun to come back and play with them."

