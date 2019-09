ROCKWALL, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos now stand atop Texas with the longest winning streak in the Lone Star State.

Longview won 49-3 over Rockwall at home for their 21st consecutive victory. They have not lost since the 2017 playoffs.

The previous longest winning streak belonged to Newton. Gilmer upset them 16-0 to end their 33 game winning streak.

They now stand at 5-0 on the year and have a bye week heading into October. Their next game is October 11 on the road at Horn.