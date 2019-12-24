Liverpool-Leicester City Preview

There is a certain amount of déjà vu for Liverpool heading into their Boxing Day showdown at King Power Stadium versus top chasers Leicester City. To wit:

The Reds are unbeaten at Boxing Day for the second straight season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a comfortable lead atop the Premier League table.

They are facing a former Liverpool manager, with Brendan Rodgers playing the role of Klopp’s foil after Rafa Benitez did so last term.

But that is where supporters want the similarities to end for the reigning European and newly christened Club World Cup champions. Their long-sought and desperately wanted first Premier League title can become far more tangible and tantalisingly closer if they can complete the double over the Midlands club.

There is another version of déjà vu Liverpool supporters want no part of, something only they have done twice in the last 10 seasons – to top the table at Boxing Day and fail to win the title.

The 2013-14 squad achieved that dubious feat before last season’s team was pipped by Manchester City in an epic duel down the stretch. Last season, the Merseysiders were six points clear at this point, but it was their failure to beat City on Jan. 3 – which also stands as their last league loss – that allowed the Cityzens an avenue back into the title chase they eventually took full advantage.

This time around, Liverpool (16-1-0) are 10 points clear of Leicester City and have a match in hand after defeating Mexican side Monterrey and Brasilian side Flamengo to claim their first Club World Cup. They are current holders of three trophies – the European Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup – and Klopp insists there will be no let up after returning from Doha with their latest piece of silverware.

“We will not be fussed by that,” Klopp told the club’s official website about the title race permutations for this match. “We are not in this situation we are in because we thought things are over before they are over, we are not in the situation we are in because we didn’t take each game we played so far 100 per cent serious. The boys were always 100 per cent focused and that’s what we will be at Leicester.

“All the talk before – if we would do this or this, what then happens – are absolutely not important to us. They have absolutely no influence. We are pretty good in shutting the doors around us, that it’s not interesting. It’s normal in this business that you have to talk about these kind of things, but we don’t have to think about it.”

Liverpool were pushed in both contests, getting a stoppage-time winner from Roberto Firmino in the semifinal win over Monterrey and an extra-time goal from the Brasil international to separate themselves from Flamengo in the final. Alisson made seven of his nine saves in the two matches in the victory over Monterrey, further cementing his status as a big-time keeper who makes the difference between Liverpool being a very good side and a potential all-time one as they try to repeat as European champions in addition to claiming their first domestic title since 1990.

“You see that we’ve developed in playing in finals because you get used to the massive excitement around and still do the right things in the right moments,” Klopp said. “You mature over the time when you are involved in finals, for sure. It’s not normal that you are involved in so many finals, that’s true as well, so that’s all really, really good and helps of course.

“But that’s the only thing, apart from that the boys and the team developed in the last couple of years in a sensational way and that helped as well. Not only the experience of the finals but also the quality we developed all together is exceptional.”

The hope is Firmino, long considered the cohesive element of Liverpool’s attack with his nous, will carry his Club World Cup form into league play after having totaled just four goals in 24 matches across all competitions prior to his star turn in Qatar. He has three goals in nine lifetime matches versus Leicester City, including one in the Midlands in 2018 that contributed to a 2-1 victory.

Rodgers, who was on the Liverpool touchline in the ill-fated 2013-14 season long remembered for Steven Gerrard’s slip versus Chelsea, wrung the absolute maximum effort from his current side in the reverse fixture, a 2-1 loss at Anfield on Oct. 5. Leicester City nearly stole a point from that contest after James Maddison equalised in the 80th minute, but a foul on Marc Albrighton in the penalty area on Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the escape route and three points as James Milner coolly converted from the spot on 95 minutes.

That was the 25th victory in Liverpool’s current 38-match unbeaten run (33-5-0) in league play, and should Leicester be unable to prevent a 34th Reds win in their bid to extend their streak Thursday, the Premier League title race could very well turn into a five-month canter to be lapped up by Liverpool supporters.

The Foxes, though, pride themselves on being a difficult out for this contest and fancy themselves as the ones who can deal the Reds their first defeat in 358 days.

“I think we were pretty confident in our ability, but we knew that we had to show that game by game,” striker Jamie Vardy told LCFC’s official website. “I think at the minute we’re where we deserve to be.

“We just have to go into it the same as any other game. Like I said, we know we’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of ability and we know that we can hurt teams when we’re playing at our best.”

Vardy netted for the 10th time in 11 matches last weekend, but it was not enough to prevent Leicester City from a 3-1 defeat to two-time champions Manchester City at the Etihad that also ended their unbeaten run at nine matches.

The Foxes were done in by their one-time star winger Riyad Mahrez, who scored against his former club, and the purring Manchester offence became the first club to put three goals by Kasper Schmeichel this term. Still, the 14 goals shipped overall tie Liverpool for the fewest in the top flight.

Rodgers does have one injury concern for the match as midfielder Harvey Barnes is trying to recover from an ankle injury that forced him off just after the hour against Manchester City. Otherwise, it is possible the Leicester boss will maintain the same XI he used from the October encounter in a 4-1-4-1 set-up.

Liverpool are 4-1-0 in the last five meetings between the teams and seeking their second double over Leicester City in three seasons. The Foxes’ 2-0 victory in the third round of the 2017 Carabao Cup is also the only clean sheet recorded by either side in the last eight meetings in all competitions.