Littleson, Jackson carry Toledo past Cleveland St. 80-65

CLEVELAND (AP)Spencer Littleson had 19 points to lead five Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets got past Cleveland State 80-65 on Wednesday night.

Marreon Jackson added 17 points for the Rockets. Keshaun Saunders and Willie Jackson each scored 13 and Luke Knapke had 12. Knapke added 12 rebounds and Jackson grabbed 10 boards.

Algevon Eichelberger had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Vikings (4-5). Kasheem Thomas added 11 points. Tre Gomillion had seven rebounds.

Toledo (6-2) plays Marshall at home on Sunday. Cleveland St. takes on Kent State on the road on Saturday.

