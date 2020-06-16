Little League baseball season starts in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Little League baseball season in East Texas was supposed to have started back in March.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be delayed in Tyler until Monday.

With some guidelines in place, both Rose Capital East and West Little Leagues got on the diamond to start what they plan to be about a month-long shortened season.

Ages range from four and five year old Instructional T-ball to 12-year old Majors division.

However, mother nature tried to put a damper on the festivities.

At Golden Road Park, the East folks dealt with a 30-minute lightning delay, but managed to get all their games for the evening completed.

But down at Faulkner Park, the West organization, was forced to postpone all of its games.

Play was halted around 6:30 p.m. with a lightning delay, before a downpour began that ultimately caused the action to be called for the evening.

Rose Capital West president David Lanford said they will attempt to find a make up date for those contests.

The regular season schedule resumes for both the East and West leagues Tuesday.

Watch the video to see the story including highlights between the Padres and Nationals in the Rose Capital East Little League Majors Division.