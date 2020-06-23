Little League Baseball: Monday’s Rose Capital West Majors action

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Little League action continued in East Texas Monday.

In the Rose Capital West Majors division at Faulkner Park, the Dodgers held off a late rally to beat the Rangers 12-6.

Then in the nightcap at Randy Womble Field, the Cubs made a stunning comeback with a seven-run top of the fifth, taking a 10-9 lead over the Tigers.

However, with the contest continuing after 10:30 p.m., it had to be postponed, as the lights automatically turn off at that late hour.

The game will resume in the bottom of the fifth on July 9.

