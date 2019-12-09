Live Now
Lipscomb pulls away from scrappy Trevecca Nazarene 96-72

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ahsan Asadullah and KJ Johnson each scored 21 points and Lipscomb beat Division II-member Trevecca Nazarene 96-72 on Sunday.

Asadullah and Johnson combined to shoot 17 of 24, and Lipscomb (4-6) as a team was 37 of 62 (59.7%). Michael Buckland and Greg Jones scored 15 apiece.

Austin Wills buried a 3-pointer with five seconds before intermission and the feisty Trojans led 46-44 at the break. Evan Ragsdale’s layup with 14:21 left made it 59-all, but Andrew Fleming made a layup, Asadullah followed with one and a dunk and that started a 15-2 from which Trevecca Nazarene would never recover from. Jones’ 3 with 8:02 left made it 85-64.

Austin Wills led the Trojans with 21 points, Reed Smith scored 13 and Evan Ragsdale 10.

