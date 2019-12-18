Lindblom can make $18,125,000 over 3 seasons with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP)Josh Lindblom would earn $18,125,000 over the next three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers if he pitches at least 190 innings per season.

The 32-year-old right-hander receives a $875,000 signing bonus and $2.75 million annual salaries as part of the three-year contract announced Monday, a deal that guarantees $9,125,000.

He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses based on innings: $125,000 each for 90, 100, 110 and 120, $250,000 apiece for 130, 140, 150 and 160, and $500,000 each for 170, 180 and 190.

Lindblom has additional award bonuses and can become a free agent when the contract ends.

Lindbloom was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2008 amateur draft, and he made six starts and 108 relief appearances from 2011-14 for the Dodgers, Philadelphia, Texas and Oakland. He signed with South Korea’s Lotte Giants ahead of the 2015 season, returned to the major leagues with Pittsburgh and had four relief outings in 2017, then signed with South Korea’s Doosan Bears.

He went 35-7 in two seasons with a 2.68 ERA, including 20-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 0.997 WHIP in 30 starts this year.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports