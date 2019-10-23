Lindale takes down Royse City, remains tied for 1st in district

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Lady Eagles turned things around Tuesday in their final regular season home game.

After dropping a hard fought opening set to Royse City 25-23, Lindale got itself on track and won the next three sets 25-15, 25-18, and 25-23 to claim a 3-1 victory.

The Lady Eagles won their third match in a row, and improved to 7-1 in district play, and 26-13 overall.

Lindale stays tied with Greenville atop the 15-5A standings.

Royse City drops to 25-14 overall and 4-4 in league action.

Both teams have two matches left on their regular season schedule.

Lindale travels to Texarkana to take on Texas High on Friday before a first place showdown with Greenville next Tuesday Oct. 29.

Watch the video to see the highlights.