Lindale sweeps Bullard, stays unbeaten in top 15 battle

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Continuing to make their case as one of the top teams in the state in class 4A, the No. 2 ranked Lindale Lady Eagles swept 14th-ranked Bullard 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 Tuesday.

Lindale stays undefeated on the season improving to 19-0 overall, and 6-0 in district 16-4A play.

Senior outside hitter Shelbi Steen led the Lady Eagles with 18 kills, while Kelli Richmond had 17 for the Lady Panthers.

Bullard falls to 13-3 on the year, and 5-1 in league action.

Watch the video to see highlights.