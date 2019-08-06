Lindale looks to take another step forward

The Lindale Eagles made some noise in 2018, challenging for a district title, and reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Third year high energy coach Chris Cochran believes they can take the next step.

But the Eagles will have to replace some key pieces including their starting quarterback and four offensive lineman.

Many of the players hope Cochran, whom, they say “brings the juice,” every day to practice, will help them achieve back-to-back winning seasons.

“I feel good because I know what we’re capable of now. The sky is the limit really we just gotta work for it. I know we have potential we just have to reach it,” said senior receiver Conner Boyette.

“To play on that big of a stage (at NRG Stadium in Houston in round two of the playoffs) there was something to build on, we don’t want to rest in that we want to make sure this is a new team and a new season,” said Cochran.

And there’s plenty of new faces on offense with only four starters returning, Lindale will lean heavily on their workhorse, junior running back Jordan Jenkins, who rushed for 1,504 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He thinks the young guys coming up on the offensive line will be ready to do the job.

“Excellent young man, represents our program, as good as anybody can represent it. We’ll have to play really good defense early, and Jordan will have to be really good, you know, letting these other guys around him kind of learn and grow,” said Cochran about Jenkins.

On the outside, the Eagles will depend on the all-stater Boyette. But who is going to throw it to him?

The competition is between senior Brayson Campbell, and sophomore Luke Poe.

“They both have some inexperience as far as playing, but they know the offense. They’ll continue to what we say a lot around here is iron sharpens iron, and they’ll continue to sharpen each other,” said Cochran.

“I mean, me personally I’ve been clicking with both of them. So I mean, it’s just gonna come down to who wants it more personally. But I mean whoever it is, we’ll be in good hands,” said Boyette.

Lindale has eight returning starters on defense, and Cochran really likes his defensive line.

The Eagles scrimmage at Crandall on Friday August 16th. They open the season at home against Kaufman on August 30th.

