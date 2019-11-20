Lindale boys take down Jacksonville, Tyler Lee girls hold off Maidens

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Eagles are off to a 2-0 start in this young 2019-20 high school basketball season.

Lindale defeated Jacksonville Tuesday 59-45 in a tough environment on the Indians home court at John Alexander Gymnasium.

Prior to the that, the Jacksonville Maidens couldn’t quite come from behind, as Tyler Lee held them off for 29-28 victory.

Aaliyah Morgan and Alyssia Thorne had eight points a piece for the Lady Raiders, who improve to 2-0 on the season.

Grace Abercrombie led all scorers with 15 for the Maidens, and was the only player in double figures.

Jacksonville drops to 2-1 on the campaign.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories